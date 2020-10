IPOH: There will be no state-level Deepavali celebrations this year due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

He said the matter was decided at the Perak National Security Council (MKN) yesterday based on the current situation and after taking into account the interest of the public.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state MKN chairman said, however, other events and programmes related to the festival, including the opening of retail stalls, have yet to be discussed.

“We take note of the matter because the traders need to make preparations including preparing for their sales items, so any decision will be announced as soon as possible,” he said.

He said this after witnessing an exchange of documents between Digital Perak Corporation Holdings (Digital Perak) and several investors here today.

Digital Perak, a state government agency entered into a partnership with KiplePay Sdn. Bhd, a subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad to provide cashless transaction. — Bernama