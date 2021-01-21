Covid-19: No summonses issued for not wearing gloves - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied issuing summonses for not wearing gloves in enforcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19, as claimed on social media yesterday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said so far, the National Security Council (MKN) has not issued any SOPs that make it compulsory to wear gloves to curb the spread of the virus.

“PDRM (the Royal Malaysia Police) only enforces the rules as stipulated in MKN’s SOPs.

“If there is any confusion, please refer to the officer on duty at the Malaysia Control Centre, Bukit Aman for confirmation,” he told Bernama today.

Acryl Sani said wearing gloves is not compulsory but encouraged to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Yesterday, an enforcement operation on Covid-19 prevention SOPs led by Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali in the federal territory went viral on social media.

It also showed a woman worker at a certain premise was issued a summon during the operation and irresponsible netizens had claimed that she was summoned for not wearing gloves.

The media today reported that the worker at a supermarket in Precinct 8, Putrajaya was summoned for not complying with SOPs, and not for refusing to wear gloves as claimed on social media. -Bernama