Covid-19 not detected among MCMC staff

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) today confirmed that no Covid-19 infection has been detected among its staff so far.

It said in a statement today that the decision to temporarily close its headquarters and old building in Cyberjaya from today until tomorrow was made as part of precautionary measures as well as to make way for cleaning and disinfection works.

Earlier, the commission announced that the apparatus assignment payment counter service at the MCMC headquarters has also been suspended temporarily from yesterday to March 8.

It said the temporary closure and suspension were decided as a proactive measure following the spread of Covid-19 infection, thus reflected the MCMC’s concern for public safety and health.

Meanwhile, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) would conduct a body temperature screening on customers, contractors and employees entering its premises as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 threat.

In a statement issued today, IRB said the screening would begin on March 8, for states that start their working week on Sundays, and from March 9 for states with their working week starts on Mondays. - Bernama