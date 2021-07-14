Covid-19: Number of cases hit 11,618 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 11,618 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest daily record since the pandemic hit the country, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The cumulative now stands at 867,567 cases, while three states recorded four-digit case totals, namely Selangor with 5,051 infections, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,749) and Negeri Sembilan (1,537).

Melaka reported 526 cases; Kedah (504); Pahang (400); Johor (396); Sarawak (289); Sabah (286); Kelantan (236) while Penang recorded 210 cases.

“Terengganu had 189 cases, Perak (164), Putrajaya (40), Labuan (38) and Perlis reported three cases,” he said in a Twitter post today.

It is the second consecutive day that daily cases had breached the 11,000 mark after 11,079 cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a separate tweet, Dr Noor Hisham informed that yesterday also saw the highest number of Covid-19 samples taken for testing, namely 131,706, comprising 71,111 Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) and 60,595 RT-PCR tests.

He said the test capacity could be further increased through private laboratories, mainly for targeted testing.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham in a media statement said there were now 101,359 active cases in the country, the highest so far since Covid-19 was detected in the country.

He said there were 6,377 recoveries and 118 deaths recorded today, taking the respective totals to 759,705 recoveries and 6,503 deaths.

“Today’s death cases involved 46 people in Selangor, 18 in Kuala Lumpur, 16 in Negeri Sembilan, 13 in Johor and five in Kedah,“ he said, adding that 108 people died at the hospital while 10 died at home.

Meanwhile, he said 878 patients were currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 432 requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said 26 new clusters were also detected, with 15 involving workplace clusters, seven community clusters and four high-risk group clusters, namely Sentosa 2 in Sarawak, Jalan Pahat 15 (Selangor), Jalan Kelaboran (Kelantan) and Dah Melor (Kedah).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said based on data as of yesterday, the infectivity rate or Rt value average for the country was 1.16, with Putrajaya recording the highest Rt value of 1.35.

“Other states that recorded an Rt above 1.0 are Terengganu (1.26); Selangor (1.19); Kedah (1.17); Pahang (1.14); Kuala Lumpur and Penang (1.11 respectively); Melaka (1.10); Sabah (1.07); Negeri Sembilan (1.06); Johor (1.05); Perak (1.04); and Kelantan (1.02),” he said. — Bernama