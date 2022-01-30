Covid-19: Number of new cases drop to 4,915 -Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 new daily cases in the country dropped to 4,915 today, after recording more than 5,000 for three consecutive days, bringing the cumulative figure to 2,865,984 as of noon.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the new cases, 39 were in categories three, four and five and the rest in categories one and two.

“Out of the 4,915 cases, 188 are imported while 4,727 are local cases. Meanwhile, 120 cases are being treated at the intensive care units, with 65 requiring respiratory support,“ he said in his daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said another 3,056 cases had recovered, bringing the cumulative number to 2,780,771 so far, while 14 new clusters were recorded and 301 still active.

On the infectivity rate (Rt) in the country, he said it was at 1.14 with Negeri Sembilan and Putrajaya recording the highest at 1.20 up to yesterday.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation inside and outside the country through information received from the World Health Organisation and ensure that continuous control and prevention measures are taken,” he added. -Bernama