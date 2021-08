KUALA LUMPUR: New positive cases of Covid-19 in the country were up again today when 19,991 cases were reported after three consecutive days of decline.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 17,236 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in post on his Twitter site said the number of new cases took the cumulative total in the country to 1,299,767.

Selangor stayed as the largest contributor with 7,338 cases reported followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,374); Kedah (1,830); Sabah (1,383); Johor (1,344); and Kelantan (1,030).

Perak also recorded 953 cases; Sarawak (836); Penang (743); Melaka (578); Negeri Sembilan (564); Pahang (539); Terengganu (378); Putrajaya (76); Perlis (24); and Labuan (one). -Bernama