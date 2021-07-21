Covid-19: Numbers go down slightly to 11,985 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11,985 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a tweet, said that the latest developments bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 951,884.

Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases at 5,550, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,174); Kedah (800); Negeri Sembilan (745); Johor (644); Pahang (603); and Sabah (474).

Melaka recorded 453 cases; Kelantan (386); Penang (362); Perak (274); Sarawak (261); Terengganu (171); Putrajaya (51); Labuan (35); and Perlis (two). — Bernama