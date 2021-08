PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases across the country continue to rise and today the Ministry of Heath reported a staggering 19,819 new cases.

Selangor continues to have the highest number of new cases with 8,377, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,467), Kedah (1,371), Johor (1,162), Kelanatan (1,003), Sabah (949), Penang (867), Negeri Sembilan (800), Perak (662), Pahang (558), Sarawak (552), Melaka (508) and Terengganu (481).

Putrajaya reported 46 new cases followed by Perlis 11 and Labuan (5).

More to come