PETALING JAYA: Another fatality over the weekend took the death toll of Covid-19 to 127.

The latest casualty was a 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension, according to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the man tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 13, and he is believed to be part of the Tawar cluster in Kedah.

His health deteriorated from Aug 19 and he died at 10pm on Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday, Noor Hisham said there were six new cases as of noon yesterday.

Two were infected through local transmissions and four were imported cases.

The four imported cases were part of an isolated cluster – called the Bunga cluster – involving the crew of a ship in Port Dickson. The vessel has a history of sailing to Singapore.

The four were among the 34 crew members who have been screened. Six tested negative and 24 are still waiting for the result.

Of the four imported cases, two are foreigners and two are Malaysians.

Noor Hisham said the two locally infected patients were from the Tawar and Telaga clusters.

The addition of the six cases brings the national tally to 9,340.

Six patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, bringing the number of recoveries to 9,054 or 96.9% recovery rate.

Six patients are in intensive care unit with four needing ventilator support