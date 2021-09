KUALA LUMPUR: Only 1.6 per cent, or 302 cases, out of 19,307 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours are from categories 3 (pneumonia and requiring hospital treatment and observation), 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and 5 (critical and requiring respiratory assistance).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix), in a statement today, said the remaining 19,005 cases or 98.4 per cent are from category 1 (asymptomatic) and category 2 (mildly symptomatic).

“Of the total new cases, six were imported cases involving two Malaysians and four foreigners, while 19,301 cases involved local transmission, namely, 17,125 Malaysians and 2,176 foreigners.

“As of 12 noon, a total of 24,855 recovery cases were also recorded, bringing the total number of cases fully recovered in the country to 1,657,486, which is 86.3 per cent,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

He said the total number of active Covid-19 cases nationwide thus far was 242,802 cases, with 1,310 cases being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 737 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He added that a total of 323 deaths were also reported today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths as a result of the pandemic to 19,486.

“A total of 27 new clusters were detected within (the last) 24 hours, with the total number of clusters that have been declared ended at 3,572 and the total number of active clusters is 1,450,” he said.

-Bernama