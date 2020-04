KUCHING: An operation to detect active Covid-19 cases was carried out in Taman Desa Ilmu and Taman Uni Garden, both in Kota Samarahan here, beginning today involving 5,300 homes, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

The integrated operation involved preventive and control measures, including active tracing of close contacts and conducting screening of residents from both housing estates.

“In the last 14 days, 20 cases have been reported in these housing estates, involving two deaths, thus showing that the virus is spreading there,” he said at the committee’s daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

He said the operation, which is part of its strategy to be more aggressive and effective in breaking the chain of infections, involved 120 members from the police, Ministry of Health, Civil Defence Force and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

Meanwhile, Sarawakians just returning from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan would be provided with wristband tags and issued with 14-day home quarantine notices if their final destination in state is situated in a red or yellow zone.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister I, said those issued with the notice would have samples taken from them on the seventh day of quarantine. Even if the tests turn out negative, they will still be required to complete the full 14 days of quarantine.

These are among additional measures taken to contain the spread of the virus, especially in the 29 districts classified as green zones or areas which have not recorded any positive Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, at least.

“For Sarawak folks who have undergone quarantine before arriving in the state and planning to continue their journey to green zone areas (in the state) as their final destination, they too will need to be quarantined for 14 days, with samples taken on the 10th day and only be allowed to continue their journey on the last day of quarantine if their samples are tested negative,” he said. — Bernama