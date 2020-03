PUTRAJAYA: All organisations are prohibited from holding programmes, including annual general meetings until June 30 following the spread of Covid-19.

The Registrar of Societies Malaysia (RoS) in a statement today said the prohibition applied to all levels of organisations nationwide including their branches.

“This special directive is in accordance with the Registrar’s powers under the provision of Section 3A of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335),“ it said.

However, RoS said, if the situation is still at a critical level by June 30 organisations will have to submit an application to RoS for consideration of an extension from the set date of their programmes.

“This is to prevent the abuse of the organisations’ constitution as well as Act 335 by registered organisations.

“It is hoped that all the efforts and measures taken by the government will help prevent the spread of Covid-19, at the same time protect Malaysians from the outbreak,“ it said. — Bernama