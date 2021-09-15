Covid-19: Over 82,000 Orang Asli vaccinated thus far - Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 82,555 members of the Orang Asli community nationwide have received their Covid-19 vaccinations thus far, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said the number accounted for 57 per cent of the total of 144,180 Orang Asli who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“(The remaining who have yet to be vaccinated), this is not a problem. They have all agreed to receive the vaccine but this depends on the supply of the vaccine to ensure that they are getting vaccinated.

“I request for 50,000 doses of CanSino vaccine and I believe we can complete 100 per cent vaccination to the Orang Asli community,” he said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) on the percentage of Orang Asli who have been vaccinated thus far at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Abdul Rahman said the daily Orang Asli vaccination rate also recorded an increasing trend following government initiatives including the provision of mobile units, strategic cooperation with the agencies involved and optimal use of government assets such as helicopters and boats to rural areas.

