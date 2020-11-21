Covid-19 Pandemic is preparing people for a lifestyle based on innovation, technology - MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic has not only created an urgent need to address the new norm, but has also prepared the people for a future lifestyle change based on innovation and technology.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in a statement today said the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated the development of technology for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and implementation of the digital economy.

“This is evident as the potential of 4IR driven by Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) is also used in production, service and business activities.

“The allocation of a budget of RM42 million to provide fiber optic networking at 25 industrial areas is a step towards strengthening the infrastructure for business digitalisation,“ it said.

According to the statement, the recently introduced National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) will act as the basis for the transition towards digital infrastructure with the aim of providing comprehensive and high-quality broadband service coverage at an affordable rate for Malaysians.

“The smoothness and inclusiveness of digital connectivity is an important foundation for efforts to drive the digital economy,“ it said.

The statement added that digital economic activities such as e-commerce and financial technology (fintech) will also rise rapidly.

“Businesses can now engage with more customers in areas they have never reached out to before.

“Many traditional industries and entrepreneurs are able to achieve inclusive digital connectivity that will have an impact on the continuity and level of efficiency of their operations,“ it said.

The government has also allocated RM500 million under Budget 2021 to ensure digital connectivity in 430 schools nationwide.

According to the statement, the Jaringan PRIHATIN (Networking) Programme costing RM1.5 billion will also benefit about eight million people from the B40 group in terms of receiving Internet connectivity. -Bernama