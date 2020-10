SHAH ALAM: The Selangor National Security Council will meet tomorrow to determine the parameters of the areas in Klang which will be placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting this Friday, following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases.

In a statement issued today, the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office said that the previous CMCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be refined and finalised at a meeting that will involve all agencies, departments and relevant bodies.

“Any dissemination of the SOPs for the Klang district at this time is not final until it is decided in the state council coordination meeting tomorrow. Other matters arising will also be finalised,” the statement said.

Earlier, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through a post on his Facebook account, said that the state government took note of the implementation of CMCO in Klang and a further announcement will be made after he chaired the state MKN meeting.

Apart from Klang, the federal government has also imposed CMCO in the areas classified as red zones in Sandakan, Papar, and Tuaran in Sabah, starting on the same date, following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in these areas.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported to have said that the implementation was to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the districts besides enabling targeted case tracking activities to be carried out over a period of 14 days.-Bernama