Covid-19 patients allowed to cast vote in last two hours

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 positive patients must cast their votes in the last two hours on polling day (Aug 12) in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, says health director-general Datuk Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement, Dr Radzi said Covid-19 patients will receive a list of instructions through their MySejahtera app from today (Aug 10).

Among the instructions stated in the list includes notifying staff from the district health office or polling stations staff in order for preparations to be made beforehand.

“Covid-19 positive voters should always keep a safe distance from others,” he added.

“They should leave the polling station immediately after casting their vote and continue to quarantine at home.”

The doctor also said that Covid-19 positive voters should wear a mask at all times.

In addition t0 the instructions, they are allowed to remove their mask for a while for the purpose of identity identification.

“They are also not permitted to commute on any form of public transport, including e-hailing vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, those receiving treatment in hospitals can go out and vote, if they wish to, but at their own risk.

Dr Radzi added that hospitals will not be responsible for transporting Covid-19 patients to their respective polling stations.