Covid-19 patients can now report themselves via ‘MySejahtera’ app

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 patients awaiting a call from the Ministry of Health (MOH) can now report themselves through the ‘MySejahtera’ application.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the application was being upgraded and enhanced to better manage the outbreak, as well as to meet the needs of users in the effort to break the chain of infection in the community.

“They (users) can go to the ‘MySejahtera HelpDesk’ on the homepage of the MySejahtera application and follow the instructions in section G,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said users registered as positive cases at the MOH’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) would also receive notifications via SMS and via the MySejahtera application starting today.

He said users would also get advice and follow-up plans for self-assessment as well as reminders to do the pandemic symptom monitoring assessment in the ‘Need to do’ section for 10 consecutive days.

“If the user has symptoms, the information will continue to be channelled to the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) and the user will be contacted by a health worker for further evaluation,“ he said.

Therefore, he said, the public is advised to update the MySejahtera application and make full use of all its functions. -Bernama