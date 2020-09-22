Covid-19 patients not allowed to vote - Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Those who are Covid-19 positive will not be allowed to vote in the Sabah state election on Saturday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was decided by the Special Meeting of Ministers on Implementation of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“We have considered. Those who are positive and receiving treatment in a hospital will not be allowed to vote. We do not want (to create) a polling cluster,” he told a news conference on RMCO developments here today.

However, those who are symptomatic would be taken to a special polling place prepared by the Election Commission (EC) to cast their ballots, he added.

Ismail Sabri said individuals under quarantine would also be allowed to vote but have to apply to the District Health Office so that they can be allotted times to be taken to the special polling place prepared by EC. -Bernama

More to follow