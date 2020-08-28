Covid-19: Penang Adventist Hospital staff tested negative

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Adventist Hospital (PAH) today announced that all its 202 staff had undergone the Covid-19 test and the result is negative.

In a statement today, PAH said following the recent positive case of a warded patient, 86 staff were identified as close contacts and were proceeded for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“PAH took the initiative to test the secondary contacts of 116 staff as a precautionary measure and all results turned out negative. In accordance with the guidelines from the Ministry of Health, Malaysia (MOH), they were self-quarantined at home and proceeded with a second PCR test which all results came back negative as well,” it said.

The hospital said it did a thorough sanitisation during the two-day closure of the premises to ensure a safe environment for all patrons and staff and has since returned to operation as usual.

However, PAH said it is taking preventive health measures by enforcing stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) at the premises, including implementation of physical distancing, imposing limited entry points, use of thermal scanner at each entrance, and frequent sanitising.

“Hospital patrons are urged to follow the SOP set by MOH and to continue practising the 3W – Wear a mask, Wash hands, Watch our distance, at all times,” it said.

It was reported on Aug 15 that a 56-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on Aug 7 for an infected leg wound, was identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient who tested positive in Kedah on Aug 12.

The Hospital was closed for two days on Aug 15 and 16 for cleaning and disinfection purposes after the patients tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama