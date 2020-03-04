Covid-19: Penang Dragon Boat Regatta cancelled

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Dragon Boat Regatta 2020, originally scheduled to be held from June 13 to 14 at Teluk Bahang Dam, near here, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement today, state Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin said the dragon boat regatta was called off following feedback received from the participants.

“There are many foreign participants who have registered for the event, and we have received many requests for the event to be cancelled or rescheduled.

“At the same time, we would like to ensure a safe and conducive environment for everyone to participate in the event,“ he said.

Yeoh hoped the situation would be over quickly so that dragon boat race lovers and participants could look forward to joining the Penang International Dragon Boat Festival in December this year. - Bernama