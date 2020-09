GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced a reshuffle of the members of the State Government Executive Council (EXCO) to face new challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the restructuring of EXCO portfolios was to ensure the state administration machinery functioned more efficiently during the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to him, the justification for the restructuring and rebranding of portfolios was the focus of state government on rehabilitating and boosting the economy in post-Covid-19.

“Several portfolios were amalgamated and rebranded while others were replaced to highlight the new focus while several portfolios were moved in the process of being amalgamated,” he told reporters after chairing a state EXCO meeting here today,

He added that the mid-term restructuring and rebranding would be effective on Sept 15.

He said several new portfolios were also formed such as Land and Economic Development, Creative Economy as well as Agrotechnology and Food Security.

Chow also explained that the portfolio he would be holding earlier was known as Land Affairs and Development would be rebranded as Land and Economic Development.

“I will be holding the post of Land and Economic Development as well as Communications while the portfolio of Transport which I held earlier would be given to Zairil Khir Johari,” he said.

He said four EXCO members would retain their posts with their portfolios changed to shoulder wider responsibilities.

Following are the portfolios of the new Penang EXCO effective next Tuesday:

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow : Land and Economic Development, Communications

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman: Islamic Affairs, Cooperatives and Community Empowerment

Deputy Chief Minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy: Human Resources, Education and Science and Technology

Chong Eng: Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs

Jagdeep Singeh Deo: Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning

Phee Boon Poh: Environment and Welfare

Zairil Khir Johari: Transport and Infrastructure

Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain Trade and Industry and Entrepreneurial Development

Yeoh Soon Hin: Tourism and Creative Economy

Soon Lip Chee: Youth and Sports

Dr Norlela Ariffin: Rural Development, Health, Agrotechnology and Food Security -Bernama