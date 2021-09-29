Covid-19: Penang kicks off vaccination exercise for teens aged 12 to 16 today

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state-level Covid-19 vaccination exercise for students aged between 12 and 15 under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Adolescents (PICK-Adolescents) kicked off yesterday

State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said the effort was a continuation of the vaccination process involving teenagers aged 16 to 17 in Penang, which started on Sept 23.

“Based on data from the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP), as of today, there are 43,000 teenagers aged 16 to 17 (students and non-students) while another 93,000 are students aged 12 to 15,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As of Sept 27, a total of 32,420 teenagers have received their first dose of the vaccine jab while 714 have been fully vaccinated at the five vaccination centres (PPVs) throughout Penang, namely at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, Universiti Sains Malaysia Hall, Balik Pulau Sports Complex, Seberang Perai Arena Convention Centre and Jawi Multipurpose Hall.

Soon also urged teenagers aged 12 to 17 to register themselves via the MySejahtera application so that they would not be left out from getting the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

“The state government, through joint efforts with JKNPP, will increase the number and capacity of existing PPVs to speed up the vaccination process,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Hotel Mei along Abu Siti Lane in George Town would be converted into a private Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRCS) from Oct 1.

He said this was to cater to Category One and Category Two patients by offering free temporary placement for those from the lower income group (B40).

The PKRCS is a collaboration between the state government and the Crisis Relief Services and Training Berhad (CREST), a non-governmental organisation, which has offered about RM1.7 million to finance the operational costs of the PKRCS for three months.

“The Hotel Mei PKRCS provides 70 rooms for Covid-19 patients aged between two and 60 who have to undergo self-quarantine. The hotel is capable of handling a maximum of 147 patients at any one time,” he said.

Chow stressed that walk-ins would not be allowed and that all patients must be referred to the PKRCS by the district health officer.

-Bernama