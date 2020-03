IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) announced today that he will take a two-month salary cut beginning next month and donate the money to the state Disaster and Social Aid Fund.

He said the move was in line with the Cabinet’s decision to cut the prime minister, ministers and deputy ministers’ salaries for two months and the money would be channelled to the Covid-19 Fund.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government also encouraged corporate bodies and private sector to contribute to the Perak Disaster and Social Aid Fund.

“The Perak government will also continue to look into additional special assistance initiatives to ensure that the fate of the target population is properly defended,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said the state government expressed sadness over the first death of Covid-19 patient in the state involving a 62-year-old man from Kajang, Selangor. — Bernama