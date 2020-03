KANGAR: Perlis folks have been advised not to panic over the movement restriction order announced by the government beginning tomorrow to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country as they can still go out of their homes and shops will still be open.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) said confusion over the “partial lockdown” order has caused the people in the state to panic and rush to supermarkets and shops to buy daily essentials.

“The order by the Prime Minister is that for a period of time, Malaysians are not allowed to travel overseas and foreigners are not allowed to enter the country.

“But there is no restriction for people to go out of their homes to buy food, work and perform other activities,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account.

Azlan also said members of the public are also not permitted to hold gatherings as this could increase the risk of Covid-19 infections.

“Do not panic and rush to buy daily essential items. We only have to abide by the orders and advice of the authorities to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19. So the people of Perlis do not need to panic as this is not a curfew,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will impose the movement restriction order effective from March 18 to March 31 throughout the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, housewife Rujidah Mulah, 22, told Bernama that she would abide by the government’s order as it was for the general good.

She said she will only go to the sundry shop to buy food items as the government had assured that there will be sufficient food supplies and supermarkets and sundry shops will be operating as usual.

“There is no need to be alarmed and resort to panic buying as the government has given the assurance that the situation is under control,” she said.

Food seller Faris Najwan Abd Latiff said he went to the supermarket last night to buy some items.

“I was shocked many were panic buying. After all, the Prime Ministry had said there are sufficient supplies,” he said. — Bernama