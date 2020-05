KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students (PKPIM) has urged the Ministry of Higher Education to reduce university fees following the economic instability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PKPIM president Ahmad Farhan Rosli said the ministry should come up with a set policy for all public universities to reduce fees for the current session as the majority of students were from low and middle-income families (B40 and M40).

“This recommendation has taken into consideration that most of the public and private universities conducted their academic programmes online, with (students) using their own resources which do not involve any university infrastructure or facility,” he said in a statement today.

The PKPIM also urged the government to maintain the subsidy for higher education in public universities to ensure that there is no increase in fees for the 2020/2021 intake.

“This is to make sure that students, especially from the low and medium-income groups can continue their studies in these difficult times,” he said. - Bernama