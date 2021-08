TAWAU: A Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) will be opened in Pulau Sebatik near here, soon.

Tawau area health officer Dr G. Navindran said Sekolah Kebangsaan Bergosong would be turned into a temporary PKRC to facilitate low-risk patients to get treatment on the island, thus addressing logistics issues.

“This is because boat rides to the mainland will take more than 30 minutes, depending on sea condition,” he told reporters today.

He said over 100 Covid-19 cases were detected in the Pulau Sebatik area over the last two weeks, adding that the rise in positive cases in Tawau was due to the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration and entry of individuals from neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, Dr Navindran also reminded individuals with a vaccination appointment on the MySejahtera application to be present at the appointed time to avoid congestion at the vaccination centres.

Currently, only senior citizens aged 60 and above were allowed to walk into vaccination centres to get their Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

Dr Navindran added that the health department would implement the community vaccine mobilisation programme in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“The two-day programme has started at the EMCO locality in Taman Sri Titingan People’s Housing Project yesterday. As of noon today, more than 800 residents have received their Covid-19 vaccine jabs,” he said. — Bernama