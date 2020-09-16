Covid-19: PM Muhyiddin expresses concern over increase in cases

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his concern regarding the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country recently.

In the past 14 days, a total of 615 new cases were recorded nationwide.

Three districts, namely Kotar Star in Kedah alongside Tawau and Lahad Datu in Sabah each recorded 41 cases or more in the same time period.

Muhyiddin, in a nationwide address today, said that experts predict the Covid-19 pandemic will continue for a relatively long period of time and asked Malaysians to remain wary.

Anyone may be at risk of a Covid-19 infection at this time. With no specific treatment or vaccines which are safe to use, the new norms that we are practising is a critical step.

“Therefore, I would like to remind everyone to continue to be careful. Do not be complacent.

“Quarantine-related regulations, application of face masks and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) are still in force,” he said.

Muhyiddin reminded the public that if cases rose sharply and the movement control order (MCO) was enacted again, it would result in severe consequences to Malaysian lives and the economy.

He added that during the period of April 3 to Sept 15, a total number of 1,017 visitors from abroad were detected positive for Covid-19.

“The nation’s border control will be further enhanced to curb the influx of potentially infected individuals into our country.

“The borders of our country are still closed except for business purposes including investments, and education, with strict SOP compliance requirements.

“This causes a little difficulty especially for those who have affairs to attend to overseas, but we must strike a fine balance between protecting the lives and livelihoods of all Malaysians,” he said.

Muhyiddin also advised Sabahans to be extra vigilant in light of the upcoming state elections.

“As Sabah is facing its state elections, I would like to remind my fellow brothers and sisters there to always practise new norms with even more discipline.

“To election officials, do ensure all campaign activities are conducted in accordance with the SOPs set by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

“I advise that you avoid greeting your voters physically. I think voters themselves would understand if those heading down to campaign do not extend their hands for a handshake,” he said.

Muhyiddin concluded by saying the public should protect each other from getting infected.

“Protect yourselves, your family and those around you.”