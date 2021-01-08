Covid-19: PM to make special announcement on Monday - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a special announcement on Monday regarding the action to be taken by the government to deal with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

In disclosing this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the government is constantly monitoring the situation and is concerned over the current trend where positive Covid-19 cases had surged to four digits daily beginning end of November 2020 to hit a record high of 3,027 yesterday.

“The government is studying and evaluating the actions that need to be taken immediately to control the spread of Covid-19, including possible tightening of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the social sector to reduce movements and risk of Covid-19,“ he told a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here, today.

Ismail Sabri said the government is aware of the people’s grouses, concerns and suggestions regarding the spike in cases and understands the burden faced by healthcare workers.

The current floods in several states had also created fears that this situation could lead to a further spread of the deadly virus, he added. -Bernama

