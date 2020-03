KUALA LUMPUR: The police have set up a special task force to monitor developments in the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said today the task force is headed by the Director of Internal Security and Public Order Department, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The task force will also provide directives on Covid-19 preventive measures.

“Information related to Covid-19 preventive measures have been conveyed to all police directors, state police chiefs and district police chiefs in the country,“ he told Bernama.

The Health Ministry said that 190 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported yesterday in the country, raising to 428 the number of cumulative cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid-19, which broke out in Wuhan, China, a pandemic. — Bernama