Covid-19 positive candidates can sit for SPM in April

PETALING JAYA: Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 candidates who tested positive for Covid-19, were placed under quarantine or identified as close contacts of positive cases, can sit for the SPM examination next month, New Straits Times reports.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said SPM candidates only needed to fill up a declaration form, accompanied by the school principal’s confirmation of the issue faced and their MySejahtera status information as proof.

“Similarly, those affected by the floods in Kelantan are also allowed to sit for the examination in April,“ he was quoted saying at a press conference Taman Kota Masai in Johor today.