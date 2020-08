MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department has confirmed that a Covid-19 positive case reported in Malacca on Monday has nothing to do with Kedah’s Sivagangga Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cluster.

Its director Dr Ismail Ali said this had been confirmed by his team and the exact cause of the infection was still under investigation.

However, he said, all family members and close contacts of the case had undergone Covid-19 screening and were instructed to undergo home quarantine.

“The viralled message via WhatsApp on a Covid-19 positive case in Malacca being directly connected to the PUI Sivagangga cluster yesterday, is not true.

“It is spread by unknown and irresponsible individuals,“ he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

The WhatsApp message on Monday said the case reported in Malacca was allegedly related to the Sivagangga cluster involving a 33-year-old local woman who was screened at a private hospital in the state.

The message also claimed that the woman, from Bukit Katil, had just returned from Kedah with her family and had close contact with the cluster.

Ismail urged the public not to spread false information or news, especially involving Covid-19 to avoid any panic among the public.

He said one could verify or seek information on Covid-19 through the Malacca National Crisis Preparedness and Emergency Response Centre (CPRC) at 06-2356999/6851 or email to cprcmelaka@moh.gov.my. — Bernama