Covid-19: Positive cases back to 3 digits with 851 new infections

PUTRAJAYA: After five days of four-digit figures, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is back to three digits with 851 cases reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the total number of new cases, four were imported cases while 847 were locally transmitted, bringing the total number of active cases with infectivity to 10,686 cases.

“To date the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stands at 68,020,“ he told a press conference on Covid-19 development here, today.

He said there were 658 recoveries today, taking the tally to 56,969 recovered cases (83.8 per cent) so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Klang Valley recorded 334 cases or 39.2 per cent of today’s total. -Bernama

More to come