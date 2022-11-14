Covid-19 positive voters must wear masks at polling stations

PETALING JAYA: It is mandatory for voters who are Covid-19 positive to wear masks when they are at the polling stations, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He also encouraged the general public to wear masks for early voting and on polling day this Saturday.

Noor Hisham added that Covid-19 voters are not allowed on public transport, including e-hailing vehicles.

He also advised voters, especially those who tested positive for Covid-19, to adhere to social distancing and practise regular hand sanitisation to help curb the spread of the virus.