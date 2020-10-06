Covid-19: Private clinic closed after patients test positive

JOHOR BAHRU, : The Johor Health Department today confirmed the closure of a private clinic in Taman Daya, here, after two of its patients tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director Dr Aman Rabu said the closure was in force until the sanitation process for the clinic was completed.

“It is true and it has been confirmed by the Johor Bahru health officer. The Johor Bahru Health Office has advised (the clinic to cease operation) and an investigation is underway,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Since this morning, a letter from the management pertaining to the closure starting today until October 14, was making its rounds on social media platforms.

The closure was implemented after two of its patients tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.-Bernama