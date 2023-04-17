Covid-19: Public must remain vigilant, curb rise in cases during Raya season

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been reminded to stay vigilant in order to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases during this festive Raya season.

Based on the KKMNOW health portal, as of April 8, the country recorded a total of 7,643 new cases within the 14-day period, with Selangor recording the highest number, at 2,283 followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,609) and Melaka (865).

Taking into consideration the current Covid-19 situation, public health physician Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the public must take precautionary measures as the number of cases is expected to increase, especially ahead of Syawal.

Dr Zainal Ariffin, who is also Public Health Organisation Malaysia advisor, said the public should be wary of the Covid-19 virus, especially the new XBB variant which can affect health and cause death.

“Preventive measures such as wearing a face mask, avoiding crowded places, taking Covid-19 test and avoiding contact with others if found to be positive should be practiced by everyone,“ he told Bernama.

He also advised those at risk to take their vaccine doses as recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to reduce the risk of infection.

MOH has to date recorded 13,283 active Covid-19 cases with 96.2 per cent allowed to be quarantined at home while the rest to be treated at nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) public health physician, Assoc Prof Dr Malina Osman reminded Malaysians to be careful when preparing food ahead of the festive celebration to avoid risk of food poisoning.

According to her, consumption of sugary drinks or foods rich in carbohydrates must be avoided because they are unhealthy.

“Have a balanced diet and avoid foods with too much salt and fat, and do not make fun of those who are trying to eat healthy.

“Make sure to drink sufficient amount of water and get enough rest and sleep, especially those who need to drive long distances,“ she said. - Bernama