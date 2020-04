JOHOR BARU: The Raja Zarith Sofiah (pix) of Johor Foundation (YRZSNJ) received RM200,000 in financial contribution from the Kuok Foundation on Monday (April 13) to help those who have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah said the donation would be used to distribute groceries to low-income families and foreign workers.

“Those affected are people who depend on daily wages, including foreign workers.

“They cannot be neglected and must be helped,” she said through the Royal Press Office in a post uploaded on ‘The Royal Johor’ Facebook page.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also thanked the Malaysian Red Crescent Society and the Johor State Government for assisting the YRZSNJ to help those in need.

According to the posting, YRZSNJ has also provided assistance to target groups including children who received toys and activity books to cheer them on at home during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order. — Bernama