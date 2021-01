PETALING JAYA: The daily Covid-19 death toll hit a record high today when the Health Ministry reported 18 fatalities.

The number of new cases totalled 3,631, taking the total cumulative cases 176,180.

The total death toll now stands at 660 cases.

“Selangor continued to lead the highest daily cases with 782, followed by Johor (466), Sabah (453), Kuala Lumpur (435), Sarawak (229), Penang (202), Negri Sembilan (197), Terengganu (178), Kedah (166), Kelantan (161), Perak (138), Malacca (82), Pahang (61), Putrajaya (39), Labuan (29) and Perlis (13),” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said.

A total of 251 cases have been admitted in intensive care units, with 102 requiring respiratory aid.

Selangor recorded the most number of deaths with nine cases, followed by three from Sabah, two each from Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak, and one each from Johor and Penang.

Of those who died, 17 were locals and the other was a foreigner.

The deceased comprised 11 males and seven females aged 32 – 93.

All of them had underlying health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, gout, heart, liver and kidney problems among others.

Noor Hisham said there were 2,554 recoveries today, bringing the total recoveries to 132,706.

“Twelve new clusters, involving seven workplaces, two communities, two high risk and one detention centre, were recorded today,” Noor Hisham said.

The clusters are the Jalan Sungai Chandong (Selangor, 44 cases), Putra Tujuh (Selangor, 12 cases), Jalan Perwira (Johor, 42 cases), Jalan Skudai (Johor, 18 cases), Jalan Indah Gemilang (Johor, 13 cases), Tembok Renggam (Johor, 31 cases), Selasih Perindu (Johor, 106 cases), Ladang Desa Jerocco (Sabah, 38 cases), Serkam Tengah (Malacca, 31 cases), Kampung Paya Siput (Pahang, 10 cases), Tanjung Lumpur (Pahang, 11 cases) and Jalan Kinabenua (Labuan, eight cases).