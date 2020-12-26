Covid-19: Record 2,335 cases, two deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reported a record high of 2,335 new Covid-19 infections today, taking the total number of cases to 103,900.

There are 20,035 cases which are still active.

Out of today’s total number of cases, 11 were imported transmissions with the rest being local cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in a statement today that Kuala Lumpur led the way with 728 cases, followed closely by Selangor with 710.

The rest of the states that recorded cases today included Johor (412), Sabah (248), Penang (58), Kelantan (54), Negri Sembilan (33), Perak (26), Pahang (19), Kedah (16), Labuan (16), Sarawak (six), Malacca (five), Putrajaya (three) and Perlis with one case.

Terengganu was the only state that did not report any new case today.

Noor Hisham said there were 874 recoveries today which brings the total number of discharged patients to 83,414, which is 80.3% of all cases.

Noor Hisham added that 108 patients are in intensive care units and 50 require respiratory assistance.

Two deaths were reported today, which consisted of a 44-year-old Malaysian woman from Sabah with underlying medical issues such as obesity.

The other death involved a 70-year-old local man from Malacca with a history of medical issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Apart from that, the Health Ministry has also reported the emergence of 11 new clusters today.

Noor Hisham stated that out of the 11 clusters, two are in Pahang (Semambu and Pagar Bentong), two in Johor (Redan river and Pagar Siput), two in Selangor (Asam road and Subang Plastic), two in Kelantan (Halban and Seragam Chepa), two in Penang (Lis Putih and Sentosa Residences) and one in Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Seng construction site).