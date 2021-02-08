Covid-19: Record 24 deaths, 3,100 new cases - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths after 24 fatalities were reported overnight, raising the country’s death toll to 896.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Twitter post, said 21 of the deaths involved Malaysians.

He said with 3,100 new cases reported today, the country’s Covid-19 infection tally now stands at 245,552 cases. One imported case was reported while the rest of the new cases involved local transmissions.

There are currently 51,977 active cases, he said, with 282 patients in the intensive care unit, 134 of them intubated.

Selangor continues to record the highest number of daily new cases with 1,196 infections, followed by Johor (490) and Melaka (344). -Bernama

