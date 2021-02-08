Covid-19: Record 24 deaths, 3,100 new cases - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths after 24 fatalities were reported overnight, raising the country’s death toll to 896.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Twitter post, said 21 of the deaths involved Malaysians.

He said with 3,100 new cases reported today, the country’s Covid-19 infection tally now stands at 245,552 cases. One imported case was reported while the rest of the new cases involved local transmissions.

There are currently 51,977 active cases, he said, with 282 patients in the intensive care unit, 134 of them intubated.

Selangor continues to record the highest number of daily new cases with 1,196 infections, followed by Johor (490) and Melaka (344).

Dr Noor Hisham said of the new cases, 29 were from lock-up, immigration depot and prison-linked clusters, namely DT1 Sepang 2 with nine cases, Penjara Kepayan (6), Tembok Renggam (4), Tembok Sungai Udang (3), Penjara Seberang Perai (3), Penjara Jalan Harapan (2), Tembok Pengkalan Chepa (1) and Tembok Bukit Besi (1).

The new fatalities, meanwhile, involved seven cases in Selangor, three cases each in Sabah, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur, two each in Perak and Johor, while Kelantan, Melaka, Kedah and Penang all reported one death respectively. The patients were aged between 44 and 98.

Also, there were 2,340 recovery cases reported today, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 192,679 cases, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters were identified today, with 11 of them involving workplaces, while there was also one community-based cluster (Sebangkoi, Sarawak) and one high-risk group cluster (Taman Bukit Petaling, Negeri Sembilan) detected.

The new workplace clusters were Jalan Teknologi, Jalan Sungai Rasa, Tapak Bina Persiaran Mokhtar and Persiaran Hulu (Selangor); Sri Menanti, Jalan Harmonium, Jalan Cyber Lima and Laman Desaru (Johor); Lengkok Pantai (Kuala Lumpur), Kampung Tandak (Terengganu) and Batu 38 (Sabah).

He said there are now 451 active clusters with 79 of them reporting an increase in new cases today, the highest of which involved the Industri Serkam cluster (329 cases), Tanjung Suria (218) and Sungai Putus (166).

Dr Noor Hisham said to date, 457 clusters have ended, including three today, namely Kolam Permai, Timbang Dayang and Pompod. -Bernama