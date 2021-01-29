Covid-19: Record 5,725 cases, 16 deaths

PETALING JAYA: It was another unwanted record as Malaysia reported 5,725 Covid-19 positive cases today, the highest daily figure so far.

“Selangor alone recorded 3,126 cases,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in a statement.

He added 16 deaths were reported today.

This brings the total number of accumulative cases to 203, 933, while the death count stands at 733.

The previous highest daily infections was recorded on Jan 23 with 4,275 cases.

Kuala Lumpur was the second highest with 687 cases, followed by Johor (684), Sabah (288), Sarawak (179), Terengganu (137), Kedah (125), Penang (99), Kelantan (93), Malacca (74), Perak (73), Negri Sembilan (69), Pahang (67), Putrajaya (16), Labuan (five) and Perlis (three).

A total of 301 cases are being treated at the intensive care units, with 115 requiring respiratory aid.

The 16 fatalities consisted of individuals aged 36 to 82.

They all had underlying health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, kidney and liver disease and obesity.

Nine deaths came from Selangor, while the others were from Sabah (2) and Perak, Kelantan, Malacca, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur with one each.

Noor Hisham also confirmed 12 new clusters were detected today.

“The clusters are in Subang (Selangor, 16 cases), Industri Indah (Selangor, 47 cases), Tapak Bina Jalan Klang (Kuala Lumpur, 50 cases), Tapak Bina Jalan Vista (Kuala Lumpur, 47 cases), Jalan Kota Burok (Johor, 30 cases), Jalan By Pass (Johor, 23 cases), Jalan Bistari Dua (Johor, 17 cases), Jalan Empayar (Johor, 18 cases), Jalan Rusa Scientex (Johor, six cases), Tinanom (Sabah, 46 cases), Jalan Sepanggar (Sabah, 12 cases) and Tabong (Sarawak, seven cases),” he said.