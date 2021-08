KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today recorded 22,948 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day since the pandemic hit the country.

Sharing the latest data on the viral infection via his Twitter account, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development has brought the cumulative number of cases to 1,489,460.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest number of cases among the states with 7,175, followed by Sabah (2,583), Kedah (2,137), Penang (1,655), Johor (1,526) and Kuala Lumpur (1,439).

Kelantan recorded 1,271 cases, Perak (1,229), Sarawak (1,206), Melaka (737), Pahang (736), Terengganu (621), Negeri Sembilan (556), Perlis (42), Putrajaya (26) and Labuan (9).

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 22,242 new cases.- Bernama