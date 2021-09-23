Covid-19: Recoveries continue to exceed new cases - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country continued to exceed new infections when 16,628 patients were reported to have recovered compared to 13,754 new cases recorded as of noon today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said this took the cumulative total number of recoveries to 1,933,716.

He said 1,107 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, comprising 868 cases confirmed positive for Covid-19, with another 239 cases suspected, probable or under investigation.

“A total of 613 cases require respiratory assistance, involving 387 positive cases while another 226 cases are suspected, probable or under investigation,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

He said that of the new cases reported today, 233 cases or 1.7 per cent were in categories 3 (pneumonia), 4 (requiring oxygen assistance) and 5 (requiring respiratory assistance) while the remaining 13,521 cases or 98.3 per cent were in categories 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 15 new clusters were reported today, with eight involving the community and seven related to workplaces.

According to him, the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) nationwide today was 0.92, with Pahang having the highest Rt value of 1.03, while Labuan is the only state with a zero Rt.

He said the data on death and other data on the current situation regarding Covid-19 in Malaysia would be uploaded on the GitHub and https://covidnow.moh.gov.my websites.

-Bernama