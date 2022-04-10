Covid-19: Recoveries exceed new cases on April 9 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15,132 recovered cases were reported yesterday, which is higher than the number of new cases detected in the country, at 10,177, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said of the total new cases reported yesterday, 10,124 were local transmissions with 96.8 per cent involving Malaysians and 26.4 per cent foreigners, As for 53 imported cases, 73.6 per cent were Malaysians and 26.4 per cent foreigners.

“A total of 486 Covid-19 cases were admitted to the hospital yesterday with 198 cases or 40.7 per cent in categories three, four and five while the remaining 288 cases or 59.3 per cent in categories one and two,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

He said Covid-19 patients requiring ventilators dropped to 108 patients yesterday, giving a ventilator usage rate of 12 per cent.

On the usage of health facilities dedicated to Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham said only Selangor exceeded 50 per cent in bed occupancy for critical or ICU cases, at 58 per cent and the state also recorded occupancy of non-ICU beds exceeding 50 per cent, at 51 per cent.

For bed use at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), no state recorded occupancy of more than 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were two new clusters recorded yesterday bringing the total number of active clusters to 129 clusters.

According to him, the infectivity rate of Covid-19 or Rt value recorded throughout the country is 0.83 with Selangor still registering the highest at 0.93 and Kelantan the lowest at 0.65. - Bernama