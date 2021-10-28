Covid-19 recoveries surpass new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: There were 6,637 recovery cases from Covid-19 in Malaysia in the past 24 hours, exceeding the 6,377 daily cases logged today

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the development takes the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries to 2,354,622 while the cumulative new cases is at 2,454,749.

He said eight new clusters were recorded today with five involving work places and one cluster each involving high-risk group, community and education institution.

“From the 6,377 daily cases reported today, 101 cases or 1.6 percent were in category three, four and five while 6,276 cases or 98.4 percent were in category one and two.

“Apart from that, 32 cases were imported comprising 20 locals and 12 foreigners while domestic transmissions were at 6,345 cases with 6,011 of them locals and 334 non-citizens,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 564 cases required treatment in intensive care unit (ICU) with 294 of them on ventilators.

He said the infectivity rate or Rt nationwide today was 0.94 with Negeri Sembilan recording the highest Rt at 1.02 while Labuan is the only area with zero infectivity rate.

Detailed information on the current infection and spread of the Covid-19 in the country will be uploaded onto COVIDNOW website at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my with the latest data at 12 midnight every daily. — Bernama