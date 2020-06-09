Covid-19 related fake news today

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has denied ever issuing infographics with the statement “Jumlah Pengangguran Terus Meningkat dan Tertinggi Dalam Sejarah 2.05 Juta Orang - Jabatan Perangkaan Malaysia”, as was viralled on social media. DOSM reminds the public to refer to its “Advance Release Calendar (ARC)” at DOSM portal (www.dosm.gov.my) to get verified statistics.

2. Malaysian Hotels Association (MAH) has refuted the statement by Langkawi Tourism Association (LTA) chief executive officer (CEO) that was reported by Astro Awani that hotels in Langkawi had received1,000 room booking in just an hour after the Prime Minister announced the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which allows domestic tourism to resume from June 10, 2020.

MAH advises the public to contact MAH CEO, Yap Lip Seng at ceo@hotels.org.my or 60122800300 if they have any queries. - Bernama