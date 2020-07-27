Covid-19 related matters continue to be focus for MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Matters related to the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak and recovery plans from the pandemic continue to be the issues raised by lawmakers during the Dewan Rakyat sitting, which entered its ninth day today.

While debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address, several MPs expressed their concern on the impacts of the pandemic on the people specifically related to unemployment and household financial management.

Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok) urged the government to study the need to extend the financial moratorium period which would end this September, calling for targetted moratorium instead which could be extended at least until December.

“The proposal should be discussed because I am of the view that many are still in desperate need to find new jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Sharing the same sentiment was Datuk Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) who requested the government to consider extending the moratorium period to another three to six months for it would help households to pay credit card debts and service personal loans apart from helping them to allocate money for savings.

Meanwhile, Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) urged the government to draft a long-term recovery plan to restore the country’s economy on top of the economic stimulus packages that had been introduced.

In regard to curbing such an outbreak in the future, Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) urged the Ministry of Health to give attention to hospitals that are in a dilapidated state.

Meanwhile, Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) put forward the idea for the government to intervene by way of compulsory licensing, in the purchase and cost setting for Remdesivir which was the medicine used in treating Covid-19 patients since the market price for the medicine was sky-high.

Regarding the government’s announcement in the compulsory use of face masks in crowded places and public transport beginning Aug 1, Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) would like to know the government’s plans to help the poor who could not afford to replace face masks on a daily basis.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama