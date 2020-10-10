Covid-19: Resurgence does not affect foreign investments in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases has not affected foreign investments in various projects in Johor, said the state investment, entrepreneurship development, cooperatives and human resource committee chairman Mohd Izhar Ahmad.

He said more than 10 investors had expressed their intention and interest to return and invest in the state.

According to him, the investments from China, Singapore and Indonesia are in the manufacturing and high technology sectors, among others.

“We are only waiting for the borders to reopen as we need to interact with them face-to-face. Up to now, they are still keen to invest,” he told a media conference after officiating the Koperasi Permodalan Melayu Negeri Johor Bhd (KPMNJ) representatives’ 25th general meeting here today.

He said although the size of investments was not yet known, the state government would ensure the locals would be given priority to fill the job vacancies, especially the important jobs. -Bernama