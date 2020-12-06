Covid-19: rickshaw rider becomes food rider to make ends meet

MELAKA: The devastating impact of Covid-19 has made a 30-year rickshaw rider, Muhammad Sobri Md Yaakub to use his rickshaw to make deliveries for FoodPanda.

Rickshaw riders are among those hard-hit by by the Covid-19 pandemic as their service is halted following implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and then the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

The father of a three-year old daughter said his income as a rickshaw puller was severely affected, with the implementation of the MCO.

“With no one wanting to take a rickshaw ride, there is no income for me,” he said, adding that he was able to earn between RM1,000 RM1,200 a month as a rickshaw rider, which he has been doing since he was 15.

“Alhamdulillah (praise to Allah), I can still support my family and manage my existing financial commitments while also be coming a Foodpanda rider,” he told Bernama after receiving food aid and contributions from Islamic preacher and entrepreneur Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or popularly known as Ebit Liew last night.

Muhammad Sobri also thanked the state and federal governments for taking care of the welfare of rickshaw riders, who were given one-off incentive amounting to RM800 and food aid.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin Jantan, 68 from Kampung Enam, Bachang said he had to do various odd jobs, including grass-cutting, to make ends meet during MCO.

“Throughout the MCO period, I did not have any income, but alhamdulillah, there was food assistance from various parties, including government and non-government organisations (NGO),” he added.

Meanwhile, Ebit Liew said the aid was to reduce the burden of the rickshaw riders, who were among those hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, following implementation of the MCO, which deprived them of their source of income. — Bernama