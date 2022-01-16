Covid-19: S’wak records 6 new cases Sunday

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded its lowest number of new Covid-19 cases today with six new cases after nearly two years of the pandemic being declared in the country.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that today’s cases increase the overall tally of cases in the state to 252,600.

It said that the six new cases were those categorised as asymptomatic and mild, with five cases recorded in Kuching district and one case in Sibu.

One death was recorded involving a senior citizen, aged 81, at the Sarawak General Hospital, it said in a statement.

The victim had a background of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia, it said. — Bernama